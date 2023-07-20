A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Dr Guntupalli Srinivas in the Telangana High Court pointing out that the Baseline and Teaching at the Right Level (TaRLT) assessment results were not published by the state government. During the hearing, the court was informed that a Class X student is unable to read a Class V textbook in their mother tongue, while a Class V student is unable to read a Class II textbook.

Expressing its dismay over the information, a division bench of Chief Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice R Raghunandan Rao sought an explanation from the government as to why the results were not published, though it is mandatory as per the Right to Education (RTE) Act and State Council of Educational Research. The bench directed the government to file a counter with full details by July 22 and adjourned the case hearing, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Counsel for the petitioner, K Indraneel Babu, said that the results were published on the government's website, but were immediately removed. The court commented that one should be ashamed of the situation. It observed that earlier people used to be ashamed for not being able to read in their mother tongue, but now it has become a status symbol, which is a shameful development. The bench also sought an explanation from the government as to what measures it had taken to deal with such a situation.