The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for NEET PG counselling. The first round starts on July 27, while the stray vacancy round is expected to end by October 10. As per MCC, the counselling will take place for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and 100 per cent deemed and central university seats.

Here's the detailed schedule:

Round 1

Verification of the seat matrix by institutes - July 27 and 28

Registration - July 27 to August 1 (12 noon)

Last date of fee payment - August 1 (8 pm)

Choice filling - July 28 to August 2 (11.55 pm)

Choice locking - August 2 (3 pm -11.55 pm)

Procession of seat allotment - August 3 and 4

Results - August 5

Uploading of documents by selected candidates - August 6

Reporting/joining - August 7 to 13

Verification of joined candidates by institutes - August 14 to 16

Round 2

Verification of the seat matrix by institutes - August 17

Registration - August 17 to August 21 (12 noon)

Last date of fee payment - August 21 (8 pm)

Choice filling - August 18 to August 22 (11.55 pm)

Choice locking - August 22 (3 pm -11.55 pm)

Procession of seat allotment - August 23 and 24

Results - August 25

Uploading of documents by selected candidates - August 26

Reporting/joining - August 27 to September 4

Verification of joined candidates by institutes - September 5 and 6

Round 3

Verification of the seat matrix by institutes - September 7

Registration - September 7 to 12 (12 noon)

Last date of fee payment - September 12 (8 pm)

Choice filling - September 8 to September 13 (11.55 pm)

Choice locking - September 13 (3 pm -11.55 pm)

Procession of seat allotment - September 14 and 15

Results - September 16

Uploading of documents by selected candidates - September 17

Reporting/joining - September 18 to 25

Verification of joined candidates by institutes - September 26 and 27

Online Stray Vacancy Round

Verification of the seat matrix by institutes - N/A

Registration - September 28 to September 30 (5 pm)

Last date of fee payment - September 30 (11.55 pm)

Choice filling - September 29 to October 1 (11.55 pm)

Choice locking - October 1 (3 pm -11.55 pm)

Procession of seat allotment - October 2 and 3

Results - October 4

Uploading of documents by selected candidates - October 5

Reporting/joining - October 6 to 10

Verification of joined candidates by institutes - N/A