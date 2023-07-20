The All India Students' Association (AISA), Delhi is organising a citizens' protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, July 21, demanding peace in Manipur. The protest is scheduled for 3 pm.

In a poster circulated on social media, the students expressed their ire against the Centre for its "two-month long silence" on the unceasing violence in the Northeastern state. "Rise in Rage! Women stripped, paraded naked and gang raped in Manipur! Why is the PM silent? Demand action against the attackers! Speak up Modi! End violence in #Manipur," a tweet from the association reads.

In addition, elaborating on their demands, a statement from the student body reads, "Even after 80 days, violence in Manipur has not ceased! Chief Minister N Biren Singh must resign! Measures to restore peace and harmony must be taken up immediately! Judicial inquiry must be initiated into crimes against women perpetrated in Manipur!"

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident in which two women were paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur over two months ago and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that she has been informed of the arrest of the main accused in the incident, while others would be apprehended soon, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Police in Manipur have confirmed that a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in the Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons since the ethnic unrest awoke in Manipur.