Maharashtra's Pune district administration declared a two-day holiday for schools, in view of the overnight heavy rainfall in the hilly region of some of its talukas. The schools will remain closed on July 20 and 21 (today, Thursday and tomorrow, Friday).

District collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, who is also the Chairman of the Pune district disaster management authority, issued an order in this regard today morning. According to a statement by the administration, a total of 355 schools in Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas did not open on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday as well, as per a report by PTI.

These schools are located in hilly and difficult areas, the administration said. In addition, the Block Education Officers in the district have been tasked with ensuring the safety of children.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the ghat section of Lonavala in Maval taluka recorded 273 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am, while the hilly areas of Lavasa in Mulshi taluka recorded 143 mm of rainfall, as per PTI.