Due to flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the state, the Deputy Commissioner of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has announced a two-day holiday for students. All the schools shall remain closed from July 20-22 in the Sangla and Nichar sub-division of the district.

“All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in the apprehension of flash floods and landslides," reads an official statement issued today, July 20. "The concerned sub-division magistrate will review the rainfall status in their sub-division and may revise the order accordingly," it adds, as per a report by ANI.

The situation remains dire in many parts of the state. Though the Mandi-Kullu NH-21 has been opened for traffic, the Kandi-Kamand-Kataula road has been blocked following the fall of a tree. Meanwhile, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters delivered essential supplies in the Shaakti, Maror and Shansher areas of the Kullu district, which are cut off due to heavy rains.

In addition, huge infrastructural and financial losses have been reported. With five new deaths on Wednesday, July 19, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rains, floods and landslides has crossed 130 in the last 26 days, as per ANI.