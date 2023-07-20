Amid heavy rains, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has announced this morning, July 20, holidays for schools for two days. Announcing this on Twitter, her tweet read, "Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday."

To recall, IMD predicted heavy rains for four days starting from Tuesday, July 18 in Telangana. On Wednesday, incessant rains brought some relief to farmers who were worried about scanty rainfall for this season. Moreover, as per a report in Times of India, "Osmania University postpones all exams slated for July 20, 21 on account of rains. Declares holiday for two days."

Public react

Although the Education Minister declared holidays for two days for all educational institutions, the general public was disappointed that the announcement was made past the school timings. A few of them took to Twitter saying, their children have already left for school. Here are some reactions:

Having said this, there is other lot of students who have requested the minister to postpone the JNTUH exams scheduled for tomorrow and the day-after. Here are their tweets:

