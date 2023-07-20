Delhi University (DU) has invited short-term research proposals from the faculty members of its different departments and centres for the academic year 2023-24. University officials informed today, Thursday, July 20, that the move is aimed at strengthening DU's research profile.

"In continuation of the commitment to support and expand its research profile, the Delhi University under the Institution of Eminence (loB) scheme invites short-term research proposals (one-year duration) from the faculty members of the University Departments and Centers for the year 2023-24," the varsity said in a statement, as per a report by PTI.



"Research proposals are invited from the faculty members of the University of Delhi individually or in collaboration with other researchers as Co-PIs (up to one) from within/outside the University including University of Delhi Colleges," the document says further.

DU has also listed the maximum financial assistance for various faculties and subjects under the Faculty Research Programme. A researcher can get maximum assistance of Rs 5 lakh if the research topic is related to Experimental Sciences or Interdisciplinary and Applied Science, while the amount is Rs 4 lakh for Theoretical Science, Rs 3 lakh for Social Sciences, Interdisciplinary and Applied Social Sciences Management and Rs 2 lakh for Humanities and Law.



"Maximum financial assistance to a PI (Principal Investigator) shall, however, depend on the nature of the proposed research," the statement added. Moreover, only those faculty members are eligible for assistance who are in permanent service at the university at the time of submitting the project proposal and have a remaining service period of at least up to March 2024.

"The PI should not be on leave for more than three months at the time of applying and/or during the duration of the project. All assets generated from the FRPs (Faculty Research Promotion Scheme) should be entered into the stock register maintained by the PI and/or Department," the university stated.

"The research proposal should have clearly defined objectives and the expected outcomes to be achieved within the specified duration. The research work should be designed keeping in mind the already existing laboratory, software, equipment, machinery, infrastructure available with the PI," the notice said further, as per PTI.