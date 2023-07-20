In India, cricket is considered a religion, and so is education. So here we present to you a list of educational institutes in India that have a strong focus on cricket.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is a premier cricketing institute in India. It was established in 1989 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to train and develop young cricketers. The NCA has produced some of India's greatest cricketers, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in Mumbai is another leading cricketing institute in India. It was founded in 1936 and is responsible for the administration of cricket in Mumbai. The MCA has its own cricket stadium, the Wankhede Stadium, which is one of the most famous cricket grounds in the world.

Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC) in Bengaluru is a private cricket academy that was founded in 1996. The KIOC has produced some of India's top cricketers, including Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. The academy offers a comprehensive cricketing curriculum that includes both technical and mental training.

Sehwag Cricket Academy in Jhajjar, Haryana is a private cricket academy that was founded by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag in 2015. Sehwag Cricket Academy is known for its emphasis on fitness and discipline.

Madan Lal Cricket Academy in Delhi is a private cricket academy that was founded by former Indian cricketer Madan Lal in 1998. The academy offers a variety of cricketing programmes for both children and adults. Madan Lal Cricket Academy is known for its emphasis on technique and mental toughness.