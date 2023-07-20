In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy studying in Class V died after being allegedly beaten by his classmates. On Thursday, July 20, the police informed that the incident occurred in a school in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.



The child, identified as Kartik Gaikwad, had a quarrel with a classmate over a trivial seating issue on July 6. He was then allegedly hit by four others, during which, he sustained stomach injuries, the Daulatabad police station official said, as per a report by PTI.

"He (the student) narrated the incident to his parents on July 10, who took him to a doctor in nearby Abdimandi village the next day. He died on July 13 while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital," the official added.

A case was registered against the accused on Wednesday, July 19, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death by negligence and other offences. The police official added that further probe into the matter was underway.

