Allegations of malpractice have been levelled against contract workers at Bangalore University (BU) who were tasked with collecting and scanning the answer sheets ahead of evaluation. They were accused of filling in answers for students before sending them for evaluation.

A complaint was lodged against T Manjunath, a contract worker, along with several other workers by the Registrar (Evaluation) Dr Srinivas C at Jnanabharati Police Station. The FIR alleges that 41 answer sheets had been tampered with, and answers were either erased and rewritten or were written on the blank pages of the answer booklet, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Dr Srinivas mentioned that the results of those 41 students have been withheld. Additionally, since Manjunath was working with the evaluation department since 2019, officials believe that such malpractices may be continuing for four years.

“We believe this may have been done for profit, and they were bribed to change the wrong answers. It is a major corruption allegation and is under investigation,” a BU official informed. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the accused. While others are yet to be identified, Manjunath is absconding, with his last appearance at the university recorded on April 25, as per TNIE.