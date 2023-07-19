In Bihar, students beat up two examiners; the video goes viral | (Pic: EdexLive)

In Bihar, students brutally assaulted two examiners. This happened at Rajendra Mishra College located in the Saharsa district of the state on Tuesday, July 18.

The second session of the graduation examination Part 3 was ongoing on Monday, July 17. Since then, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media where a student can be seen kicking and punching examiners, stated a report in IANS.

How it all started

A few students and parents from outside the examination hall at the college started using abusive language against the examiners. When guest Professors Dr Akshay Kumar Chaudhary and Dr Alok Jha came out to ask them to refrain from using abusive language, the students and parents started to beat them up.

One of the accused started kicking and punching the two professors.

Prof Dr Rajiv Jha, Examination Controller of Rajendra Mishra College, said, “We will lodge an FIR in Sadar police station. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras to identify the accused. The students and parents have passed lewd comments on the examiners.”

Meanwhile, the SHO said that a fight broke out in Rajendra Mishra College and a video also went viral on social media. He added, “We are waiting for the formal complaint. The college administration has not approached yet.”