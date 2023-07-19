In a remarkable achievement, the Uyarvukku Padi initiative, introduced by the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide support and guidance for Class XII students who did not enrol in any higher education institution after completion of their schools, has witnessed great success. According to a report by The New Indian Express, a total of 30,269 students participated in the three phases of the programme across the state, with 15,713 of them successfully joining higher educational institutions of their choice.

As per a statement issued by the state government, among the enrolled students, 7,884 have opted for Arts and Science colleges, 2,144 for Engineering courses, 1,461 for Polytechnics, 1,876 for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and 2,348 students have chosen other Higher Education courses, reports TNIE.

To ensure the effectiveness of the programme, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation collaborated with the district administration and the school education department to create a tracking system. This system monitors and ensures that the students are actively pursuing their higher education.

Details about Uyarvukku Padi

The Uyarvukku Padi initiative was conducted in three phases. The first phase took place from June 22 to June 27 across 34 divisions in Tamil Nadu. The second phase followed from June 30 to July 4 across 38 divisions and the third phase was held from July 7 to July 8 across 21 divisions in the state. Students identified by the School Education Department were mobilised to attend the divisional camps by the Chief Educational officer.

The Sub-Collector organised the camps, and the District Skill Development officer and District Employment officer coordinated the activities of the camp. The initiative was prompted by the fact that during the 2022-23 academic year, a substantial number of students (3,23,456) cleared the Class XII Board examination from government and government-aided schools. However, only 2,40,460 of them had applied for Higher Education through the Naan Mudhalvan career cells in schools. In response to this situation, the state government introduced the Uyarvukku Padi initiative to encourage dropout students to pursue higher education opportunities.