Two teacher associations have expressed their opposition to the recent order issued by the West Bengal government-run Netaji Subhas Open University on Wednesday, July 19. The order restricts university employees from speaking to the media or posting any comments on social media about the institute without prior consent from the varsity authorities, reports PTI.

According to the report, in a notice the varsity said, "Any violation or non-compliance of this order, effective from July 14, shall invite disciplinary action as the appropriate authority may deem fit and proper.”

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) criticised the order, and said, “Black Act, which is violative of the right of free speech and freedom of expression under the Indian Constitution.”

ABUTA's General Secretary, Goutam Maity, argued that the order would turn the university into a prison where thoughts are curbed. The association threatened to take to the streets in solidarity with the university employees if the order is not revoked, states the report.

Likewise, Jadavpur University Teachers Association's (JUTA) General Secretary, Partha Pratim Roy, condemned the "gag order" and stated their intention to organise a rally on the JU campus and join other protests in solidarity.

Netaji Subhas Open University Teachers' Association said in a statement, "We are opposing this kind of order and we are demanding its withdrawal immediately.

A university official said, "It is a routine order and does not go against the university's regulations. Can an employee from other educational institutions comment on the decision of their workplace in social media without being authorised?"