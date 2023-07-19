The National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 19, put out a notice regarding the fake public notice dated July 16, 2023, floating around which has the subject line, 'Postponement of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) - 2023'. The aforementioned notice is being floated around on social media through various sources.

"All candidates and public are hereby informed that no such decision has been taken by NTA or concerned authorities till date", the agency stated in its official public notice.

The public notice also went on to advise the public to "be aware" of any other fake notices or misguiding communication with regards to the same matter. It also reminded the public that only the information available on its official websites, www.nta.ac.in and www.aiapget.nta.nic.in, should be followed.

Towards the end, the notice read, "AIAPGET – 2023 will be conducted on the originally scheduled date i.e., 31.07.2023." Further confirming the fact that the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) - 2023 will be conducted on July 31, 2023 as per schedule.

Often there are fake public notices floating around on various forums and when the menace rises, NTA often puts out a clarification notice like this.