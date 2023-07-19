The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) will be organising an online Victory Meeting today, on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 pm to laud the deferment of the National Exit Test (NExT) by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Several doctors and AIDSO representatives from different states will be speaking at the virtual meeting on Wednesday including Dr Anshuman Mitra, Secretary, Medical Service Centre, a national-level socio-medical non-profit voluntary organisation of doctors. More speakers include Dr Biplab Chandra, members of AIDSO All India Medical Committee and more.

The meeting will be broadcasted on AIDSO’s official Facebook page at 6 pm today.

The NMC released a notice on July 13 announcing that the NExT exam has been deferred until further directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The decision came after medical students across the country held protests raising several concerns about the proposed exam.

“While the NMC has said that the exam has been deferred, we believe that they are considering scrapping the exam altogether. We see this as a victory for the students who raised their voices against the exam,” expressed Sourav Ghosh, General Secretary, AIDSO All India Committee.

The student group had also organised a nationwide “No NExT movement”, organising several protests and Twitter campaigns against the exam.