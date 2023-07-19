The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling is all set to start tomorrow, July 20. As per the official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the last date to register for the first round of counselling is July 25.

Here are the steps to register:

1. Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling link on the home page

3. Click on the register tab

4. Fill in the required details and register

5. Log in to your account

6. Fill in the application form

7. Pay the registration fees

8. Download the completed form and keep a hard copy for future references

Candidates can pay the application fees by 8 pm on July 25. Students registering for Medical/Dental/BSc Nursing seats in deemed universities have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 5,000, and a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,00,000.

On the other hand, candidates registering for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in central universities and other institutes, have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 (UR and EWS) or Rs 500 (ST, SC, OBC, PwD), along with a security deposit of Rs 10,000 (UR and EWS) or Rs 5,000 (ST, SC, OBC, PwD).