Tamil Nadu NEET data: Number of students who attempted NEET more than once & cleared it is more than first-timers

Out of 28,849 applications found eligible to participate in medical counselling under the government quota seats in Tamil Nadu this year, around 69% of them are National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) repeaters, who have written NEET examination more than once, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

This figure has created concern among the academicians opposing NEET as it only reinforces their claims that the entrance test has commercialised medical education and encouraged coaching culture.

Data speaks for itself

As per the data available from the selection panel, out of the 28,849 candidates found eligible for MBBS and BDS seats under the government quota seats, as many as 19,793 students are repeaters and only 9,056 students are NEET first-timers, who have passed their Class XII examination in 2023 and wrote NEET.

The data further reveals that under the 7.5% government school student reservation category, out of the 2,993 applications found eligible, almost 79% of the candidates are NEET repeaters. Only 630 candidates have cleared NEET in their first attempt while the remaining 2,363 candidates are repeaters.

Similarly, in the remaining 92.5% government quota rank list, of the 25,856 eligible candidates only 8,426 are first timers while 17,430 (67%) are repeaters.

"The figures reveal that NEET is nothing more than a gamble for our students. Year after year, they have to keep trying their luck in the entrance test until they get their tactics right to crack it. It has nothing to do with the intelligence of the students. Without years of coaching, it is almost impossible to clear NEET," said educationist Prince Gajendra Babu.

The committee report

As per the report of the Justice AK Rajan committee, which studied the impact of NEET on medical admissions in the state and submitted its report in 2021, in the year 2016-17, which was the last year of non-NEET entrances and admissions, only 12.47 per cent of all the students were repeaters, while the rest 87.53% were current students.

However, in the year 2020-21, four years after the introduction of NEET, the dynamics changed completely.

Over 71.4% of the repeaters got medical seats while the share of current students reduced to 28.58%. On the basis of the committee's report, Tamil Nadu passed the anti-NEET bill in the Assembly.

Academics fear that in the coming future, hardly 10% of the current students will be able to grab a medical seat in the state. "Current students have to prepare both for Class XII and the NEET, so obviously the repeaters have an edge over them," said S Selvarajan, a faculty at a NEET coaching centre.