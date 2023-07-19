The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sent a formal letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, dated July 19, urging the appointment of only medical postgraduates (PGs) as teachers in medical colleges across the country. The letter highlights the issue of non-medical postgraduates being appointed as faculties in paraclinical subjects.

“Applied Medicine is essential in the field of Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, pharmacology and microbiology, to teach the relevance and importance in diagnosing disease and treatment and surgery. Without basic applied medicine knowledge of these pre-clinical subjects, students will not be able to understand and correlate the clinical studies,” (sic) states the letter.

IMA's letter cites the old regulations of the Medical Council of India (MCI), which permitted the appointment of non-medical postgraduates in Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Pharmacology, up to a maximum of 30% of the total faculty strength. This provision was made due to the scarcity of medical postgraduates in these departments, they said.

However, recent efforts by the central government have led to hundreds of medical graduates (MBBS) qualifying for their postgraduate studies in paraclinical subjects. Consequently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an order titled TEQ in Medical Institution Regulation 2022, stating that only 15% of faculties in these departments may be non-medical postgraduates.

The IMA strongly supports this decision by the NMC in their letter and argues that applied medicine knowledge is crucial in teaching these pre-clinical subjects. Furthermore, the current medical education system emphasises competency-based medical education (CBME), necessitating the integration of paraclinical subjects with clinical studies. The IMA contends that only medical postgraduates possess the ability to deliver this integrative curriculum effectively, ensuring a well-rounded education for medical students.

However, non-medical teachers have filed a suit in the Supreme Court challenging the NMC's decision. However, the court has declined to entertain the appeal and has requested the ministry and NMC to present clarifications during the forthcoming hearing in July.

In its appeal to the NMC and the ministry, the IMA urged the authorities not to compromise on the quality of education by allowing non-medical teachers who lack applied medicine knowledge and familiarity. They wrote, “...it is not advisable to compromise with the standard of medical education by allowing non-medical teachers….”