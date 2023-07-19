A professor from Gurugram University was sent to judicial custody for one day after he was produced before the city court on Tuesday, July 18. The professor was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a female colleague, the police informed, as stated in a report by PTI.

Dean of the university's Pharmaceutical wing, Dhirender Kaushik, was absconding informed the police. They also shared that it was on April 29 that the professor was booked for the alleged sexual exploitation of a female assistant professor. The police was informed that on Monday, July 16, the professor visited the campus in the afternoon.

Inspector Suman Sura, Station House Officer (SHO) from Sector 15's women police station, headed a team to carry out a raid but the professor had left the university campus by then.

The police informed that it was while commuting in the car that he was arrested.

As per the police complaint registered by the assistant professor, since January, the accused has been continuously abusing and molesting her.

An FIR was filed against Dhirender Kaushik on the basis of the complaint under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Women police station on April 29, but he was on the run.

Virender Vij, DCP traffic and crime against women said that now, a probe is underway.