The School Education Department of Tamil Nadu invited over 62,000 students who failed their Class X and XII examinations to be a part of the school management committee (SMC) meetings which will be conducted on Wednesday, July 19, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As supplementary exams don't interest these students, the department is working out a plan to motivate and enrol them in Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and polytechnic colleges. This is to make sure that they learn skills that will get them the job they will need, stated the officials.

As per the department, the parents of these students have been contacted via letters and phone calls too.

"We sent copies of the chief minister's letter to the parents asking them to ensure they participate in the SMC meeting along with their children. The SMC members have been provided with the details of nearby polytechnic and ITI institutes to guide the students," said an official, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"We expect more than half of the students to participate in the drive. Efforts to contact the rest of the students will also continue till the end of this month. This will be done through SMC observers across the state. Since there are no fees for studying in ITI institutes, apart from providing stipend and other benefits, we expect many students to join these institutes," he added.

The department is also planning with the commissionerate of employment and training so that students are able to pursue their education further. It may be noted that there are more than 18,000 plus seats in 101 ITI institutes in Tamil Nadu.

"The ITI institutes have 78 trades that were created based on industry needs and employability. Since there is a huge demand for those who come out of ITI institutes, the students have the chance of getting jobs immediately. At present, 45% of the seats in ITI institutes have been filled and admissions are underway. Last year, 93% of the seats were filled. We are working alongside the school education department to ensure that the students know about these opportunities," said an assistant director at the commissionerate of employment and training.