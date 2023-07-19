In a tragic incident at a well-known engineering college, a 19-year-old second-semester engineering student, Aditya Prabhu, died by suicide, prompting his father to file a complaint with the Girinagar police station, reports The New Indian Express. The student's father, J Girish Prabhu, a 50-year-old engineer, accused the invigilator and the college management of abetment of suicide under IPC 306, alleging that they mentally harassed his son instead of providing him with a chance to prove his innocence.

According to the report, the incident occurred on a Monday, July 17, between 12.45 pm and 1 pm when Aditya Prabhu jumped from the eighth floor of the college building. According to his father’s complaint filed on Monday afternoon around 3.30 pm, his son had carried his mobile phone in his bag unknowingly, and it was on aeroplane mode as per examination rules.

“The invigilator in the exam room blamed Aditya Prabhu for malpractice and did not allow him to give an explanation and prove his innocence. He was taken out of the class and his belongings and phone were confiscated. My son was left unattended without any supervisor after the mental harassment. When my wife went to the college, they were clueless about his whereabouts. Upon my wife’s insistence to locate my son, the management kept her waiting and after sometime informed us that our son was found,” Girish Prabhu has stated in his complaint.

The mother insisted on seeing Aditya and when she arrived, she saw an ambulance waiting and her son dead.

In response to the filed complaint, the Girinagar police registered a case and summoned the invigilator and the college management for questioning. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.