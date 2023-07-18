The 2021 batch of Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine will be holding a peaceful protest in front of the National Medical Commission (NMC) office to demand a one-time relaxation allowing them transfer to other countries.

The students will be gathering at the NMC office in New Delhi from today, Tuesday, July 18, to Friday, July 21 in order to put forward their demands.

Many Ukraine-returned students are continuing with online classes since they were evacuated from the war-stuck country almost one and half years ago.

While many countries like Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and so on have offered mobility programmes for Indian students who were affected by the war, the students complain that it doesn’t apply to those who took admission in September 2021 due to the new rule of National Medical Council which now regulates their education.

“All of our seniors have already taken transfer to other countries like Russia, Kazakhstan and are continuing with their education. We can neither take a transfer nor go back to Ukraine as there is no certainty when the war is going to end,” expressed Deepak Kumar, a 2021-batch student from Ternopil National Medical University, Ukraine.

These students, who are in the second year of their MBBS course now, are demanding a one-time relaxation in the new Foreign Medical Graduate Rules that were published by the NMC in November 2021, allowing them to take transfers to other ‘safe’ countries.

“Earlier, the Ukraine-returned students had demanded to be accommodated in Indian colleges. We were denied. Now, many of these students have taken transfer and the 2021-batch students are the only ones left without any way out of this situation. NMC’s guidelines say that exemptions can be given in war-like emergencies. They only need to release a notification allowing transfers,” said Deepak.

The medical students said that they will plan the next steps after they gauge the response of NMC and Centre to their current protest.