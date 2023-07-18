On Monday, July 17, Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister, S Muthusamy, said Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shopkeepers have been strictly instructed not to sell liquor to persons below the age of 18 years in the state, reports PTI.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, the minister, who also holds the Housing and Urban Development portfolio, said the liquor storekeepers should counsel such minors on the evils of consuming alcohol.

According to PTI, these statements from the minister come in response to reports of teenagers under the age of 18 found queuing up in lines at TASMAC shops to buy liquor in certain areas of the state.

"In some places, minor boys below the age of 18 are buying TASMAC liquor and the shopkeepers were advised not to give the liquor to such persons. Further, the in-charge of the shop should provide counselling to such minors about the evils of liquor. For reforming and rehabilitating liquor addicts, de-addiction centres are being conducted in 15 places," Muthusamy said.



Furthermore, Muthusamy clarified that TASMAC shops would not open at 7 am daily but would operate during the usual hours of 12 pm to 10 pm in all areas.