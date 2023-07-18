A multi-disciplinary Deemed-to-be University, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), is looking for global collaborations to take up inter-disciplinary research in diverse fields, its Vice-Chancellor, Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda said on Monday, July 17.

“We are collaborating with foreign and national universities while strengthening our innovation ecosystem. SOA has already signed 112 MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) with foreign and Indian universities and industries, of which, 39 are foreign collaborations,” Prof Nanda said while speaking at the university’s 16th Foundation Day celebration in Bhubaneswar.

SOA was conferred the status of a Deemed-to-be University by the Education Ministry on July 17, 2007.

Prof Nanda said the Atal Incubation Mission (AIM) had approved an Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) for SOA which was meant to nurture innovative start-ups into sustainable business ventures. The AIC at SOA would focus on the fields of engineering, health science, agricultural science, environment and climate, he said.

The celebration was attended by several top academicians of the state including Prof Pravat Kumar Roul, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT); Prof Amiya Kumar Rath, Vice-Chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT); and Prof Bibhuti Bhushan Biswal, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).

Pointing out that the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had stressed on the concept of multi-disciplinary education and research, Prof Nanda said SOA belonged to a category which was similar to the proposed multi-disciplinary education and research university (MERU) unveiled by the central government. “We wish to be in this category to take forward our research programme,” he said.

All praises

The progress made by SOA came in for unequivocal praise by the three vice-chancellors with Prof Roul, who attended as the chief guest, hailing the university for the humanitarian effort it made by running multiple stand-alone COVID hospitals in the state thereby saving thousands of lives.

Recalling the sowing of the first seed when the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) was set up, Prof Roul said it had developed into a full grown university for which the credit must be given to its visionary leadership. “SOA is prepared to cope with the requirements of the National Education Policy,” he said.



Prof Rath described SOA as a ‘success story’ saying the Deemed-to-be University ranked 15th in the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) while being reaccredited by NAAC with A++.

The objective of an educational institution should be to make the student a good human being, he said adding the NEP underlined the need for inculcating critical and innovative thinking skills in the student.

Stating that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had laid down that up to 40 per cent of the courses could be taught online, Prof Rath said it was necessary to understand the interest profile of the student.

ITER glory

Prof Biswal praised SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak saying when he thought of establishing ITER, few in the state could think of research in technology. “No one thought beyond classical teaching,” he said wondering whether Prof (Dr) Nayak himself had thought that the seed he was planting would grow into such a huge tree one day.

“The foundation he laid was strong and the motive sincere. I am proud to see the growth of this university and its unbelievable rise,” Prof Biswal said adding the high NIRF rankings SOA had obtained was because of its continuous effort and exemplary leadership.

“One day, SOA will go beyond Odisha and leave its footprints outside the boundaries of the country,” he hoped.

The programme was compered by Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare) while Prof Neeta Mohanty, Dean, Institute of Dental Sciences, proposed the vote of thanks.