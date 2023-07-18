Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, announced on Monday, July 17, that a grant of Rs 27.77 crore has been released to repair government schools in the state that were affected by floods, reports PTI.

According to an official release, each school will receive an amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000. Out of the total grant, Rs 20 crore has been allocated for primary schools, while Rs 7.77 crore has been earmarked for secondary schools.

The funds will be utilised by school heads and management committees to carry out various maintenance activities, including repairs, cleaning, painting and other necessary tasks. According to PTI, a special survey is being conducted with regard to damages caused by floods in government schools of the state, which will help in allocating funds according to the needs of the affected schools for their renovation and maintenance, he said.

Last week, heavy downpours severely affected multiple districts in Punjab and Haryana, resulting in the flooding of residential and agricultural areas and disrupting normal life as well.

Although floodwaters have receded in many regions, relief work is still underway, and efforts are being made to repair breaches in 'dhussi bundhs' (earthen embankments) along the Ghaggar River.