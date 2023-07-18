The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a public notice dated July 14, announcing the Recognition/Continuation of Recognition (CoR) of MBBS degrees for the academic year 2022-23. The notice comes in light of the upcoming counselling schedule for NEET-UG 2023, and it outlines the permissions granted to medical colleges/institutions regarding admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

According to the notice, medical colleges or institutions that were due for Recognition/CoR until the year 2023, and have not received any specific denial or stoppage of admission for the upcoming academic year, are now granted recognition for a period of one year only.

“...Colleges/Institutions that…have not been communicated for specific denial or stoppage of admission for the academic year 2023-24 by MARB/NMC, are hereby granted Recognition for a period of ONE YEAR ONLY (i.e. AY 2022-2023), for all the admitted MBBS batched upto the academic year 2018-19," states the release

The NMC has also granted permission to these recognised medical colleges/institutions to admit fresh batches of MBBS students, with the same intake as the academic year 2022-23.

The notice is up on the official website of the NMC, nmc.org.in, and is being shared across social media as well.