Thirty students of the Morarji Desai Residential School in Yadavanahalli village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka were taken ill after consuming the chicken meal they were served on Sunday, July 16, night. The children were admitted to government hospitals in Gundlupet and Begur complained of stomach pain and vomiting after consuming the food served in the residential school, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

One student has been shifted to Mysuru for further treatment. Education Department officials and police rushed to the hospital and questioned the school authorities to know the reason for the incident.

Cases of food poisoning are not entirely uncommon in schools. Just yesterday, July 17, SR Prime School in Hanamkonda, Telangana, 40 students fell ill, as per an online report by Sakshi Post. While 30 were shifted to Fatima Columbia Medicare hospital, ten of them were treated in the school.

Most notably, last month, over 150 children from a school in the West Champaran district fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Government of Bihar over this incident.

Reportedly, there was a supervisory lapse, due to which, food cooked in an unhygienic manner was served to the students and they fell ill.