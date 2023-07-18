In view of the flood relief camps likely to continue in schools in areas bordering the Yamuna, all schools (government, government aided & private recognised) shall remain closed today, July 18 as well. The affected districts of the Directorate of Education (DoE) are East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East.

According to a circular issued by the directorate of education, wherever feasible, schools have been asked to arrange online classes for the students. A few teachers of the Delhi government were even seen sharing videos of themselves offering online classes to the students amid the flood-like situation in the city.

Heads of all schools situated in the above districts of DoE have also been asked to inform the parents about the option of online classes for their students. However, all schools in the remaining districts of DoE (i.e. North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B & New Delhi) shall remain open as they were opened on Monday also.

“The head of schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e. either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision, well in advance,” reads the circular issued by the DOE office.

Meanwhile, as per the circular, from Wednesday onwards (that is, July 19 onwards), schools in all districts of Delhi shall function normally. Meanwhile, children who lost their uniforms and books in the recent floods in the national capital will be allowed to attend classes without it, until new sets of uniforms and textbooks are arranged for them, a statement said.

“All the heads of government schools are hereby directed to ensure that all the flood affected students are provided emotional and moral support to overcome the distress caused by the losses in recent flood,” it said.