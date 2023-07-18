Bangalore University (BU) has embroiled itself in controversy as students have come forward with allegations of malpractice in the PhD entrance examinations, reports The New Indian Express. On Sunday, July 16, BU conducted the entrance examination for students who had applied for PhD programmes. The examination took place in two different centres depending on the type of PhD that the students had applied for.

Candidates applying for a PhD in Arts and Law took the exam at KLE Society's Degree College in Nagarabhavi, while those in the fields of Science, Commerce, Management and Education wrote their examination at the Sheshadripuram Academy of Business Studies in Kengeri Satellite Town.

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor (VC) of the university, students raised several concerns regarding the administration of the examination at KLE Society's Degree College. They alleged that many candidates were using their mobile phones during the examination, raising suspicions of a possible question paper leak. More than 30 students who had taken the test at KLE College signed the letter.

According to The New Indian Express, the students expressed their dissatisfaction by stating, “The question papers were removed directly from an unsealed and opened packet. This has led to speculation that the paper might have been leaked. Many used their mobile phones while writing the test. This is completely unfair to all other students.”

They further threatened to protest against the university if the examination was not conducted again to ensure fairness.