An electrician and his helper were arrested by Kankipadu police for causing injury to three high school girl students on purpose by giving electric shocks to the minor girls, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. This happened at Zilla Parishad school in Edupugallu village in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, July 15, afternoon.

The accused, Marrivada Suribabu (30) and Boddu Vijaya Sekhar, visited the school to set up new televisions in the Class X classroom.

As per Kankipadu sub-inspector Lakshmi, this incident came to light only on Monday, July 17, as the students' parents lodged a police complaint after sharing the details of the incident with the headmaster of the school and others.

When Suribabu and Vijaya Sekhar went to the Class X classroom to set up electric sockets for a TV, they were disturbed by the ruckus that the students were creating. The duo warned them to keep quiet. When the three girls were sitting on a steel bench, Suribabu brought a live wire in contact with them. As a result, the students received electric shocks, leading to one student fainting.

Once the children informed the parents, the electricians were confronted, an explanation was demanded and a police complaint was launched.

"Of the three girls, one girl collapsed due to the shock effect and the other two also fell sick. They were taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment. The two accused were booked under section 336 of IPC and section 6 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and both have been arrested," said the sub-inspector Lakshmi.