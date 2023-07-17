In a distressing turn of events, a student enrolled at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, Veepanagandla situated in Kothakota mandal headquarters, had to spend the entire night in his dorm room before being taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a venomous snake. According to The New Indian Express, the incident occurred within the school premises on Saturday, July 15, at approximately 10.30 pm.

This shocking incident happened to a student named Mahender from Bahadurgudem village in Pangal mandal who narrowly escaped death. As per reports, the student, fortunately, managed to survive this harrowing incident.

The child spent the entire night inside his dorm before being taken to Wanaparthy District Government Hospital in Wanaparthy town the following day, with the assistance of a watchman and a few teachers.

While it has been confirmed that the child is in a stable state, further investigations are still underway to determine whether or not he was bitten by a venomous snake.

Parents and various organisations reportedly have accused the school principal, Dayakar, of negligence for failing to promptly seek medical attention for the child. They expressed concerns that the situation could have been far worse had the snake been highly venomous.