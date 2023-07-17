In a rapidly changing world where technology is becoming obsolete every three months, engineering students should keep themselves updated all the time, an expert said on Saturday, July 15.

“With rapid developments, technology will soon change every three weeks. Hence, students need to keep pace with the changes,” SJ Naganagouda, Chief People Officer at Tally Solutions, said while speaking at the inauguration of SOA Scalerz 2.0 event at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan in Bhubaneswar on July 15, Saturday.

Pointing out that Chat GPT had brought a revolutionary shift in the field of technology, Naganagouda said it was time for youth to move away from Instagram and YouTube and concentrate on serious technological developments by embracing the new evolutions.

The event featured a diverse range of activities including presentations on industry engagements and academic programmes along with networking sessions.

Highlighting the post-COVID scenario in the country, Naganagouda said the industry was encountering several hurdles.

More than 4.5 crore students were passing out from around 1000 universities in the country every year, including 14 lakh engineers and 50,000 doctors for whom there was a lot of scope for industry engagement, he said adding there was a need for educational institutions and industry to work together.

Addressing the programme, Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA, said the Deemed-to-be University was focusing on research. He said the National Education Policy was laying a lot of stress on the relationship between educational institutions and industry.

The programme was also addressed by Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, SOA’s Dean (Students’ Welfare) and Ripti Ranjan Dash, Head (Corporate Relations and Industry Engagement).

The event included two panel discussions on the subjects Future of Hiring Trend and Impact of AI on the Future Workforce.

The panellists included EG Akhil, India Talent Acquisition Leader, Tekion Corp; Tanvi Chaturvedi, University Recruitment and Relations, Kantar, Prakash Gupta, Manager, University Relations and Branding, Quantiphi, K Sashi Kumar, Early Careers India Lead, Publicis Sapient, P Vamsidhar Reddy, Senior Manager, Leadership Hiring and University Relations Lead, Wabtec Corporation, Prafulla Deori, Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition, Cradlepoint, Nitin Kumar Tiwary, Senior Manager, People Relations Operations and University Relations, Quantiphi, Ritu Sharma, Leader, Campus Hiring and Early Careers, Brillio and Neha Singh, Senior Talent Acquisition, McDermott International and Jashobant Narayan Singhlal, Founder and Managing Director, Identity Group, moderated the panel discussions.