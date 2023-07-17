Today, Monday, July 17, the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) government invoked Article 311 (2) of the Indian Constitution to dismiss three employees, which included the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University of Kashmir, reports the IANS.

Article 311 (2) grants the President of India or the Governor the authority to terminate the services of a government employee without providing them with an opportunity to defend themselves if their involvement in activities deemed anti-national poses a threat to the country's integrity.

According to the IANS report, acting under this provision, the J&K government terminated the employment of Faheem Aslam, the PRO of the University of Kashmir, Murawath Hussain Mir, an officer in the Revenue Department, and Arshid Ahmad Thoker, a Police Constable on Monday. These individuals were found to be actively collaborating with Pakistani terrorist organisations, offering logistical support to terrorists, promoting terrorist ideologies, raising funds for terrorist activities, and furthering a secessionist agenda.

According to sources who were quoted by IANS, the government employees were dismissed after thorough and painstaking investigations that clearly established the employees' affiliation with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terrorist groups. In light of these findings, the government invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to dismiss the three employees from their government positions.