Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time and it is having a significant impact on educational institutes in India. The most recent instance of flooding in North India, which led to the closure of a few schools is a red herring.

What does climate change do to the education system?

Destruction of school infrastructure: Climate change-induced natural disasters such as floods, cyclones and landslides are increasingly destroying school infrastructure in India. In 2022, for example, a cyclone in the state of Odisha destroyed over 1,000 schools. This has led to school closures, disruption of education and loss of learning opportunities for millions of students.

Health problems: Climate change is also leading to an increase in health problems among students, such as heat stress, respiratory infections and vector-borne diseases. In 2021, a heat wave in India killed over 2,500 people, many of whom were children.

Access to water: Climate change is also making it more difficult for schools to access clean water. In many parts of India, water scarcity is already a problem and climate change is making it worse. This is preventing students from drinking clean water, washing their hands and using the bathroom, which can lead to the spread of disease.

Disruption of learning: Climate change is also disrupting learning in other ways. For example, extreme weather events can lead to school closures, which can prevent students from attending class. Additionally, the anxiety and stress caused by climate change can make it difficult for students to focus on their studies.

The impact of climate change on educational institutes in India is significant and growing. It is important for schools to take steps to mitigate the effects of climate change and to prepare students for the challenges of the future.