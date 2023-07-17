Phase Two process of the undergraduate (UG) admission was started by Delhi University (DU) today, Monday, July 17. Under this process, students can pick the programmes they wish to pursue and the college combination as well, stated a report in PTI.

Also, the correction window is open for those students who have concluded the Phase One process but would like to edit certain entries.

It is via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)-2023) that DU is taking admission. This website was launched in June and those who hope to study in DU need to apply via this website.

"After the declaration of results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) by the National Testing Agency, the university announces the commencement of Phase-II of Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2023 (CSAS (UG)) from Monday, July 17, 2023," the university said in a notification.

The results of CUET UG were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 15 Saturday. The exams were held in May and June.

"In this phase, the candidates who had completed Phase-I will have to log in to their dashboard to choose their preferred programs and college combinations, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria," it added.

Those students who are yet to register vis the CSAS portal will also be able to register as both phases have still been kept open by the university and they will remain open till July 24, 4.59 pm.

"Phase-I and Phase-II will close at 04:59 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, and the preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline of 05:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023," the notification read.

"This is a one-time facility for candidates to update their profile. OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD, candidates who wish to re-upload their updated documents/certificates can do so in the Correction Window," said the notification.

The point to note is that the candidates will not be able to edit anything, it added.