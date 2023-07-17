The University of Delhi (DU) has released an official notification announcing the rescheduled dates for exams that were previously postponed due to severe flooding in the national capital. According to PTI, the notice for the rescheduled second-year examination for regular, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board students was issued on Monday, July 17.

The theory exams, originally scheduled for July 17, 18, and 19, have now been rescheduled to take place on July 26, August 1, and August 2, reports PTI.

On the other hand, the practical exams, initially planned for July 14, 15, and 16, will now be conducted on August 3, 4, and 5.

As per the report, these changes in the examination schedule were made to accommodate the unprecedented flood-like situation that occurred in Delhi. The Yamuna river's water level exceeded the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and continued to rise, surpassing 208 metres on July 12. The water level remained above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

On the day of the notification, the water level at noon had risen to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am, while it was measured at 205.52 metres on Sunday night.