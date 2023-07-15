Published: 15th July 2023
Odisha: List of highest cut-offs for admissions to UG programmes
Ravesnshaw University has once more posted the highest cut-offs, followed by BJB Autonomous College
Odisha's Higher Education Department on Friday, July 14, released the cut-offs for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programmes in 1,041 degree colleges across the state.
As per a report by The New Indian Express, Ravesnshaw University has once more posted the highest cut-offs, followed by BJB Autonomous College, for all four streams of Arts, Physical Science, Biological Science and Commerce.
Here's a list of some of the highest cut-offs:
Ravenshaw University
Political Science - 89.6 per cent
Sociology - 82.4 per cent
Physics - 93.17 per cent
Chemistry - 91.33 per cent
Mathematics - 91.83 per cent
Zoology - 94.5 per cent
Botany - 92.2 per cent
Commerce - 86.83 per cent
BJB Autonomous College
Geography, Political Science, English, Economics and Psychology - 87.17 per cent to 82.67 per cent
Physics - 91.33 per cent
Zoology - 93 per cent
Botany - 90 per cent
Commerce - 85.83 per cent
Cuttack's JKBK College sought the third-highest percentage of 81 per cent in Commerce. Meanwhile, Rama Devi (RD) Women's University and Basic Science & Humanities College figured in the top-5 college list as far as Biological Science is concerned.
Here are a few of the cut-offs:
RD Women's University
Zoology - 89.8 per cent
Biotechnology - 89.2 per cent
Botany - 85.5 per cent
Basic Science College
Zoology - 89.2 per cent
Botany - 85.33 per cent
This year, admissions to four-year Integrated BA-BEd and BSc-BEd in different Honours subjects, offered by Fakir Mohan College at Balasore, Samanta Chandra Sekhar College at Puri and Maharaja Purna Chandra (Autonomous) College at Baripada, are also being carried out through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.
Under this integrated course, the UG course with Honours is taught for the first three years and the final year is meant for the BEd course.
Here's the cut-off list:
Arts: 91.8 per cent to 90.1 per cent
Physical Science: 94.5 per cent to 92.3 per cent
Biological Science: 95.6 per cent and 93 per cent
Top three institutions (subject-wise):
BA
Ravenshaw University - 89.60 per cent (Political Science)
NLUO - 89 per cent
BJB College - 87.17 per cent (Geography)
BCom
Ravenshaw University - 86.83 per cent
BJB College - 85.83 per cent
JKBK College - 81 per cent
BSc (Physical Science)
Ravenshaw University - 93.17 (Physics)
Ravenshaw University - 91.83 (Mathematics)
Ravenshaw University - 91.33 (Chemistry)
BSc (Biological Science)
Ravenshaw University - 94.50 (Zoology)
BJB College - 93 (Zoology)
Ravenshaw University - 92.20 (Botany)