Odisha's Higher Education Department on Friday, July 14, released the cut-offs for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programmes in 1,041 degree colleges across the state.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, Ravesnshaw University has once more posted the highest cut-offs, followed by BJB Autonomous College, for all four streams of Arts, Physical Science, Biological Science and Commerce.

Here's a list of some of the highest cut-offs:

Ravenshaw University

Political Science - 89.6 per cent

Sociology - 82.4 per cent

Physics - 93.17 per cent

Chemistry - 91.33 per cent

Mathematics - 91.83 per cent

Zoology - 94.5 per cent

Botany - 92.2 per cent

Commerce - 86.83 per cent

BJB Autonomous College

Geography, Political Science, English, Economics and Psychology - 87.17 per cent to 82.67 per cent

Physics - 91.33 per cent

Zoology - 93 per cent

Botany - 90 per cent

Commerce - 85.83 per cent

Cuttack's JKBK College sought the third-highest percentage of 81 per cent in Commerce. Meanwhile, Rama Devi (RD) Women's University and Basic Science & Humanities College figured in the top-5 college list as far as Biological Science is concerned.



Here are a few of the cut-offs:

RD Women's University

Zoology - 89.8 per cent

Biotechnology - 89.2 per cent

Botany - 85.5 per cent

Basic Science College

Zoology - 89.2 per cent

Botany - 85.33 per cent

This year, admissions to four-year Integrated BA-BEd and BSc-BEd in different Honours subjects, offered by Fakir Mohan College at Balasore, Samanta Chandra Sekhar College at Puri and Maharaja Purna Chandra (Autonomous) College at Baripada, are also being carried out through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.

Under this integrated course, the UG course with Honours is taught for the first three years and the final year is meant for the BEd course.



Here's the cut-off list:

Arts: 91.8 per cent to 90.1 per cent

Physical Science: 94.5 per cent to 92.3 per cent

Biological Science: 95.6 per cent and 93 per cent

Top three institutions (subject-wise):



BA

Ravenshaw University - 89.60 per cent (Political Science)

NLUO - 89 per cent

BJB College - 87.17 per cent (Geography)

BCom

Ravenshaw University - 86.83 per cent

BJB College - 85.83 per cent

JKBK College - 81 per cent

BSc (Physical Science)

Ravenshaw University - 93.17 (Physics)

Ravenshaw University - 91.83 (Mathematics)

Ravenshaw University - 91.33 (Chemistry)

BSc (Biological Science)

Ravenshaw University - 94.50 (Zoology)

BJB College - 93 (Zoology)

Ravenshaw University - 92.20 (Botany)