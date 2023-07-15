Children from the Awali village in Maharashtra risk their lives to reach their schools. They have to cross the Chulband River in overcrowded boats, braving the river current and mud, on a daily basis.

There are schools in the Awali village, but they provide education only up to Class IV. Hence, from Class V onwards, children are compelled to travel in boats to reach a school located in the Soni village across the river. In addition to the villagers' woes, the construction of a bridge over the Chulband River started six months ago, but it is still incomplete, as per a report by ANI.

Bhagat Gaike, a primary teacher in Awali village said that around 100-150 people and 30-40 students cross the river on an everyday basis. "The movement of students is reduced during rain. We also face several problems using boats. There is a risk to life as well," he stated.

Mayur Meshram, a Class IX student, admits that he feels scared while crossing the river. "Crossing the river on a boat on a daily basis is risky. I feel scared. My clothes are ruined every day due to the mud but I am forced to do so for the sake of my studies," he said, adding, "We need the bridge on an urgent basis so that we can reach our school easily."

It must be noted that as the monsoon engulfed most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Friday, July 15, issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra. The weather department also released a warning till July 18, as per ANI.