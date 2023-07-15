In a move aimed at garnering public support for actor Vijay, his fans club has officially announced the establishment of evening tuition centres for economically disadvantaged students in all Assembly constituencies across the state. Bussy Anand, general secretary of the fans club, made the announcement through a press statement, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Anand urged fans to pay floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, who was known for his efforts in opening a large number of schools during his tenure, on his birth anniversary (July 15). He requested fans to commemorate Kamaraj on the occasion by providing educational assistance such as notebooks and stationery items to underprivileged students.

A district functionary of the fans club from delta districts told TNIE on condition of anonymity, "Although the announcement has been made about the establishment of tuition centres, we are yet to receive specific details like the recruitment process for teaching faculty and eligibility criteria for students and whether it will be limited to government schools or include all schools."

The functionary added that they have, at present, identified a location for running the tuition centre only at the district headquarters. They plan to expand to other constituencies after gaining experience and ironing out any issues. Consequently, it is estimated that it will take at least a month to establish tuition centres in all constituencies.

Other district functionaries contacted by TNIE shared similar sentiments.