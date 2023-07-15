A government school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district has been arrested for allegedly chopping a seven-year-old girl student's hair. The incident took place on Thursday, July 13.

Abdul Rashid Kumar, who works at the Government Primary School located in the Tengpuna region, has also been suspended by the school after the incident, said Pulwama Chief Education Officer Abdul Qayoom. He added that the administration took immediate note of the incident and has acted upon it, as per a report by PTI.

"We confirmed the incident and have suspended the teacher. Police have also arrested him. We do not want such people in our department. If there are any, they will get punished,” he said further.

Commenting on the matter, Qayoom admitted that the teacher should not have cut the student's hair. “It is not the school's job to cut the hair of a student without permission of the student or the family. The teacher has committed a mistake and action will be taken. If there is a need, we will recommend him for termination,” he said, as per PTI.

While the child did not wish to speak about the incident, her parents slammed the high-handedness of the teacher. Police have registered an FIR against Kumar under IPC Sections 342 (Wrongful confinement) and 354 (Outraging woman's modesty), and Section 75 (Any person abuses, or assaults a child he/she is in charge of) of the Juvenile Justice Act.