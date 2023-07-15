Officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy in Jharkhand, on July 14, Friday, have confirmed that the process of recruiting about 26,000 assistant teachers would be started soon. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while reviewing the Department, asked the officials to expedite the recruitment process in primary, middle and higher secondary government schools so as to ensure their smooth functioning.



Education Department Secretary K Ravi Kumar informed Soren that the notification for the recruitment of headmasters, teachers and lab assistants in higher secondary schools has been issued. “The process of recruiting teachers and lab assistants in middle, model and other category schools is underway. Besides, the process to fill posts of 26,000 assistant teachers will soon be initiated,” he said, as per a report by PTI.

The CM additionally directed the officials to ensure the setting up of reading rooms in all the districts so that students could get a better atmosphere to study. Apart from all the basic facilities, WiFi services should also be provided there, he said, adding that the dilapidated school buildings should be repaired at the earliest.

“Make a plan for a separate residential school for physically challenged students. Such schools should have facilities for sports, music and physical education so that their talents could be sharpened,” the CM directed the officials, as per PTI.