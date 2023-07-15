Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad held its 12th convocation ceremony today, July 15, Saturday, with the theme "Celebrating India's G20 Presidency". S Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was the chief guest at the event.

A total of 966 students received 980 degrees, along with four gold medals and 38 silver medals. Among the awardees are 309 undergraduate (UG) students, 561 postgraduate (PG) students and 110 PhD scholars. According to a press release by the institute, it is the highest number of graduates in a year so far, not only at IIT Hyderabad but also possibly at any second-generation IIT in India.

This number also includes the first-time graduating batch of the institute's BTech in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Bachelor in Design, along with the first set of online MTech graduates. The release mentions this is also the first time that more than 500 MTech graduates received their degrees at IIT Hyderabad.

Motivating the students on this occasion, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IITH, declared the outgoing students as graduates. "Graduates, as you leave the confines of this institution equipped with knowledge, skills, and a degree, remember that the power to shape the future is now in your hands. Embrace it with both enthusiasm and responsibility. Be bold in your ambitions, strive for excellence, and dare to dream big. Believe in the transformative power of technology and work tirelessly with unwavering dedication to create positive change,” he said.

The ISRO Chairman also encouraged the students, similarly. “You all occupy the upper strata of our knowledge society, and it is vital that you integrate and apply your wisdom in ways that enable our country to evolve into a formidable economy, as the health of individuals decides the health of a country. I would like to extend to all of you my very best wishes as you take on the task of building the India of the future. Strive to bring benefits of your learning for the betterment of the society and the nation,” he said.

Cheering the graduates with the urge to keep the IIT Hyderabad flag high, Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, presented the Institute Report for Academic Year 2022-2023 on the occasion. He went on to laud the various achievements of his institute, as mentioned in the press release.

Notably, G Karthik Balaji, a student from the Department of CSE received the President of India Gold Medal at the event. Sharing his ecstasy, he said, “I am honoured to receive the President's gold medal, and I am indebted to the institute for these last four years. They have been a period of great development on an academic as well as a personal level, and I'm grateful to the administration, the faculty, and my fellow students for this experience."