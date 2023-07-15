The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 results were declared at about 2.45 pm today, July 15 by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Along with the results, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has also released several engaging details about the exam, which has come to become one of the largest examinations of the court, despite being introduced only last year.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages, and the UGC has published that Bengali, English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil are the top five mediums with respect to the number of takers. As per data shared by Kumar, 22,832 students registered in the Bengali medium, while 39,93,970 students opted for English, 9,95,782 chose Hindi, 6303 students registered for Malayalam and 16,305 opted for Tamil.

In a tweet, Kumar mentions, "Glad we could announce the CUET-UG results as planned on July 15. NTA conducted the test in 9 phases over 34 days from May 21 to July 5. 14.99 lakh students registered. 2200 subject experts and 800 translators were involved in preparing 2305 Question Papers and 148520 questions."

In a subsequent tweet, he added, "In subjects such as Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Economics, English, History, and Political science, more than 1000 students got 100 percentile scores. NTA will provide normalized scores to the 250 participating universities."

Wishing luck to the students, the UGC chairman declared, "Universities can use these normalized scores to prepare the merit list for admission to UG programmes." However, students are not happy with the normalised scores, claiming that their raw scores are much higher.