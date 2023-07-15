Amidst all uncertainties finally, the notification has been released for the publication of results for the Common University Entrance Test for the Undergraduate (CUET UG). University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted on Saturday noon, July 15 that, “CUET-UG results will be made live by NTA in another two hours on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in”

The chairman also shared the highlights of the exam that took place in nine phases from May 21 to June 23, 2023 in 295 cities in India, including 23 cities that were outside India.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages with approximately 28 lakh students having appeared for the exam with almost 15 lakh (unique) candidates registering for the exam. The country’s one of the most important emerging exams had 48,779 unique combinations of subjects with 64,35,144 subject tests administered to the students.

The categorical segregation of the exam are as follows. Gender-wise, 8,03,644 male candidates had registered for the exam, whereas, the number of female candidates were comparatively lesser with only 6,96,130 students and only 16 transgender candidates.

The number of PwD (person with a disability) candidates were 4716.

The caste-wise segregation of the students showed that 6,78,445 General category candidates, 1,50,698 SC (Scheduled Caste), 1,06,287 ST (Scheduled Tribe), 4,99,124 OBC (Other Backward Classes) and 65,206 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) unique candidates had appeared for the CUET 2023 exam.

In comparison with CUET 2022 which was conducted in six phases from July 15 to August 30 and only had 9,68,201 students appearing for the exam, this year saw a surge in the number with almost 10 lakh students added to the existing number denoting the popularity of the exam that took a rise with more and more universities coming under the CUET umbrella.