The results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 are expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, on Saturday, July 15.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced via Twitter today, Saturday that the results will be made live in another few hours.

In another tweet, the UGC Chairman had said, “NTA is working hard to announce the CUET-UG results as soon as possible. NTA's target is to announce the results positively by tonight or tomorrow morning.”

After the results have been declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in or ntares ults.nic.in.

Following the CUET-UG results, a merit list will be prepared by all participating universities or organisations. Universities will then conduct their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET scores.

CUET UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from its first edition last year.

The examination was conducted between May 21, 2023 to June 23, 2023 for admissions into over 200 central, state and private universities across India.