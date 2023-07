The University Grants Commission (UGC) shared the data on how students have performed in each subject in the CUET UG 2023 exam, held earlier this year. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted about the total number of students who appeared in each subject, along with how many of them obtained a 100 percentile score and how many students scored more than the 95th percentile.

The data was released shortly after the CUET UG 2023 results were announced today, July 15. Here's the complete list:

Sub code: 101

Subject: English

100% tile: 5685

95 above: 43248

Total in subject: 719878

Sub code: 102

Subject: Hindi

100% tile: 102

95 above: 11788

Total in subject: 201439

Sub code: 103

Subject: Assamese

100% tile: 4

95 above: 92

Total in subject: 1254

Sub code: 104

Subject: Bengali

100% tile: 18

95 above: 137

Total in subject: 2206

Sub code: 105

Subject: Gujarati

100% tile: 1

95 above: 7

Total in subject: 117

Sub code: 106

Subject: Kannada

100% tile: 9

95 above: 9

Total in subject: 154

Sub code: 107

Subject: Malayalam

100% tile: 1

95 above: 112

Total in subject: 1571

Sub code: 108

Subject: Marathi

100% tile: 3

95 above: 20

Total in subject: 262

Sub code: 109

Subject: Odia

100% tile: 3

95 above: 27

Total in subject: 506

Sub code: 110

Subject: Punjabi

100% tile: 1

95 above: 55

Total in subject: 828

Sub code: 111

Subject: Tamil

100% tile: 1

95 above: 117

Total in subject: 2102

Sub code: 112

Subject: Telugu

100% tile: 3

95 above: 94

Total in subject: 1500

Sub code: 113

Subject: Urdu

100% tile: 24

95 above: 430

Total in subject: 7894

Sub code: 201

Subject: Arabic

100% tile: 20

95 above: 43

Total in subject: 702

Sub code: 202

Subject: Bodo

100% tile: 2

95 above: 2

Total in subject: 22

Sub code: 203

Subject: Chinese

100% tile: 1

95 above: 4

Total in subject: 65

Sub code: 204

Subject: Dogri

100% tile: 2

95 above: 6

Total in subject: 81

Sub code: 205

Subject: French

100% tile: 2

95 above: 39

Total in subject: 656

Sub code: 206

Subject: German

100% tile: 2

95 above: 21

Total in subject: 321

Sub code: 207

Subject: Italian

100% tile: 1

95 above: 2

Total in subject: 29

Sub code: 208

Subject: Japanese

100% tile: 5

95 above: 10

Total in subject: 188

Sub code: 209

Subject: Kashmiri

100% tile: 3

95 above: 12

Total in subject: 152

Sub code: 210

Subject: Konkani

100% tile: 1

95 above: 1

Total in subject: 1

Sub code: 211

Subject: Maithili

100% tile: 1

95 above: 7

Total in subject: 43

Sub code: 212

Subject: Manipuri

100% tile: 1

95 above: 20

Total in subject: 145

Sub code: 213

Subject: Nepali

100% tile: 1

95 above: 3

Total in subject: 34

Sub code: 214

Subject: Persian

100% tile: 2

95 above: 9

Total in subject: 164

Sub code: 215

Subject: Russian

100% tile: 1

95 above: 3

Total in subject: 30

Sub code: 216

Subject: Santhali

100% tile: 1

95 above: 39

Total in subject: 643

Sub code: 217

Subject: Sindhi

100% tile: 1

95 above: 1

Total in subject: 4

Sub code: 218

Subject: Spanish

100% tile: 3

95 above: 13

Total in subject: 220

Sub code: 219

Subject: Tibetan

100% tile: 1

95 above: 2

Total in subject: 22

Sub code: 220

Subject: Sanskrit

100% tile: 71

95 above: 283

Total in subject: 4729

Sub code: 301

Subject: Accountancy/Bookkeeping

100% tile: 1074

95 above: 9205

Total in subject: 155347

Sub code: 302

Subject: Agriculture

100% tile: 15

95 above: 2757

Total in subject: 51913

Sub code: 303

Subject: Anthropology

100% tile: 1

95 above: 118

Total in subject: 2328

Sub code: 304

Subject: Biology/Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry

100% tile: 4850

95 above: 18405

Total in subject: 294206

Sub code: 305

Subject: Business Studies

100% tile: 2357

95 above: 9908

Total in subject: 168052

Sub code: 306

Subject: Chemistry

100% tile: 233

95 above: 25821

Total in subject: 504496

Sub code: 307

Subject: Environmental Studies

100% tile: 6

95 above: 772

Total in subject: 15204

Sub code: 308

Subject: Computer Science/Informatics Practices

100% tile: 51

95 above: 4469

Total in subject: 83126

Sub code: 309

Subject: Economics/Business Economics

100% tile: 2836

95 above: 11390

Total in subject: 186855

Sub code: 310

Subject: Engineering Graphics

100% tile: 6

95 above: 429

Total in subject: 7927

Sub code: 311

Subject: Entrepreneurship

100% tile: 80

95 above: 632

Total in subject: 11612

Sub code: 312

Subject: Fine Arts

100% tile: 153

95 above: 1019

Total in subject: 14439

Sub code: 313

Subject: Geography/Geology

100% tile: 389

95 above: 4674

Total in subject: 84385

Sub code: 314

Subject: History

100% tile: 1361

95 above: 8289

Total in subject: 147438

Sub code: 315

Subject: Home Sciences

100% tile: 27

95 above: 829

Total in subject: 15472

Sub code: 316

Subject: Knowledge Tradition-Practices India

100% tile: 1

95 above: 81

Total in subject: 1303

Sub code: 317

Subject: Legal Studies

100% tile: 129

95 above: 1888

Total in subject: 34122

Sub code: 318

Subject: Mass Media/Mass Communication

100% tile: 13

95 above: 526

Total in subject: 9318

Sub code: 319

Subject: Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

100% tile: 251

95 above: 19439

Total in subject: 379027

Sub code: 320

Subject: Performing Arts - (Dance, Drama and Music)

100% tile: 1

95 above: 138

Total in subject: 2717

Sub code: 321

Subject: Physical Education

100% tile: 36

95 above: 4715

Total in subject: 87018

Sub code: 322

Subject: Physics

100% tile: 83

95 above: 24631

Total in subject: 482239

Sub code: 323

Subject: Political Science

100% tile: 1796

95 above: 8684

Total in subject: 154638

Sub code: 324

Subject: Psycology

100% tile: 978

95 above: 1793

Total in subject: 26929

Sub code: 325

Subject: Sanskrit

100% tile: 41

95 above: 267

Total in subject: 4343

Sub code: 326

Subject: Sociology

100% tile: 47

95 above: 1936

Total in subject: 35414

Sub code: 327

Subject: Teaching Aptitude

100% tile: 8

95 above: 921

Total in subject: 16070

Sub code: 501

Subject: General Aptitude

100% tile: 36

95 above: 34405

Total in subject: 671574

In another tweet, Kumar concluded, "Universities can use these normalized scores to prepare the merit list for admission to UG programmes. Wishing all the aspiring students good luck."