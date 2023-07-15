After the CUET UG 2023 results were declared today, July 15, students unhappy with the scoring system have taken to Twitter, expressing their anguish over their reduced marks. They mention that their raw scores are much higher than the calculated aggregate or normalised scores.

A sarcastic tweet by an aspirant who goes by the name Michael reads, "What an awesome result by nta cuet 2023... We students worked hard to get marks. And our raw score was much good compared to this normalised score. @ntaofficialinn decreased our marks blindly. Well done nta team.. You are doing great job. #CUETUG2023."

Abhishek Sharma, another aspirant, writes, "TAKE A NOTE OF THIS SERIOUS MATTER; I was getting 758 as a raw score in CUET now that score dragged down to 681 that's like -77. This is a serious issue. Please look into that matter."

Students also complained that despite difficult questions, they had managed a good raw score. However, due to the reduced normalised score, they would find it difficult to obtain admission to a college of their choice. "After normalisation of score more than 30 marks were deducted even though some of the shifts were tough. Now because of it have to give up dream of getting into north campus. Hope cut offs will be lower this year!" reads a tweet by yet another aspirant who calls herself Arushiee.

Meanwhile, a student named Kartikey Singh claims that he had obtained a 100 per cent score according to the CUET UG 2023 answer key, and as such, his score shouldn't have been normalised.

Asking the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman for help, he tweeted, "@mamidala90 Sir My CUET application number is 233510023896 / Sir in my result it shows my marks is 128 /200 but sir according to final answer key I scored 200 / 200 in English And At This Is There Is No Normalisation /Please Help Sir /It's A Very Humble request to you sir."