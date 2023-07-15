Published: 15th July 2023
CUET UG 2023 results: Number of medium-wise, caste-wise takers revealed
The exam had 48,779 unique combinations of subjects with 64,35,144 subject tests
On July 15, Saturday, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 results have been declared. A few minutes before the declaration, he shared interesting details about the second phase of the exam held this year.
It may be noted that CUET UG is the second-largest exam in India, with respect to the number of takers. The exam was held in nine phases from May 21 to June 23 in 295 cities in India, and 23 cities outside India. It had 48,779 unique combinations of subjects with 64,35,144 subject tests administered to the students.
CUET UG 2023 was conducted in 13 languages. In a tweet, Kumar shared the details on the number of medium-wise takers of the exam. Here is a list:
Assamese
Registered: 6337
Appeared: 3557
Bengali
Registered: 22832
Appeared: 13,548
English
Registered: 3993970
Appeared: 2875512
Gujarati
Registered: 816
Appeared: 439
Hindi
Registered: 995782
Appeared: 735403
Kannada
Registered: 268
Appeared: 139
Malayalam
Registered: 6306
Appeared: 3725
Marathi
Registered: 663
Appeared: 359
Odia
Registered: 432
Appeared: 236
Punjabi
Registered: 124
Appeared: 82
Tamil
Registered: 16305
Appeared: 8421
Telugu
Registered: 1424
Appeared: 826
Urdu
Registered: 1210
Appeared: 770
Grand total
Registered: 5046469
Appeared: 3643017
If segregated on the basis of gender, 8,03,644 male and 6,96,130 female candidates had registered for the exam. Meanwhile, only 16 transgender candidates were reported to have registered and the number of PwD (Person with Disability) candidates was 4,716.
Here is a list of the number of students based on caste-wise segregation:
EWS
Appeared: 53219
Absent: 11987
Registered: 65206
General/Unreserved
Appeared: 513155
Absent: 165323
Registered: 678478
OBC-NCL
Appeared: 380784
Absent: 118342
Registered: 499126
SC
Appeared: 115215
Absent: 35484
Registered: 150699
ST
Appeared: 53645
Absent: 52642
Registered: 106287
Total
Appeared: 1116018
Absent: 383778
Registered: 1499796
In comparison to CUET 2022, which was conducted in six phases from July 15 to August 30, 2022, and only had 9,68,201 students appearing for the exam, this year saw a surge in the number with more than 10 lakh students added to the existing number. This year, many more universities also joined the existing universities in adopting the exam for admission to UG programmes.