On July 15, Saturday, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 results have been declared. A few minutes before the declaration, he shared interesting details about the second phase of the exam held this year.

It may be noted that CUET UG is the second-largest exam in India, with respect to the number of takers. The exam was held in nine phases from May 21 to June 23 in 295 cities in India, and 23 cities outside India. It had 48,779 unique combinations of subjects with 64,35,144 subject tests administered to the students.

CUET UG 2023 was conducted in 13 languages. In a tweet, Kumar shared the details on the number of medium-wise takers of the exam. Here is a list:

Assamese

Registered: 6337

Appeared: 3557

Bengali

Registered: 22832

Appeared: 13,548

English

Registered: 3993970

Appeared: 2875512

Gujarati

Registered: 816

Appeared: 439

Hindi

Registered: 995782

Appeared: 735403

Kannada

Registered: 268

Appeared: 139

Malayalam

Registered: 6306

Appeared: 3725

Marathi

Registered: 663

Appeared: 359

Odia

Registered: 432

Appeared: 236

Punjabi

Registered: 124

Appeared: 82

Tamil

Registered: 16305

Appeared: 8421

Telugu

Registered: 1424

Appeared: 826

Urdu

Registered: 1210

Appeared: 770

Grand total

Registered: 5046469

Appeared: 3643017

If segregated on the basis of gender, 8,03,644 male and 6,96,130 female candidates had registered for the exam. Meanwhile, only 16 transgender candidates were reported to have registered and the number of PwD (Person with Disability) candidates was 4,716.

Here is a list of the number of students based on caste-wise segregation:

EWS

Appeared: 53219

Absent: 11987

Registered: 65206

General/Unreserved

Appeared: 513155

Absent: 165323

Registered: 678478

OBC-NCL

Appeared: 380784

Absent: 118342

Registered: 499126

SC

Appeared: 115215

Absent: 35484

Registered: 150699

ST

Appeared: 53645

Absent: 52642

Registered: 106287

Total

Appeared: 1116018

Absent: 383778

Registered: 1499796

In comparison to CUET 2022, which was conducted in six phases from July 15 to August 30, 2022, and only had 9,68,201 students appearing for the exam, this year saw a surge in the number with more than 10 lakh students added to the existing number. This year, many more universities also joined the existing universities in adopting the exam for admission to UG programmes.