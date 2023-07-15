The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 on Saturday, July 15.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Announcing the results, the University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, “CUET-UG results are live now. Wishing all the candidates good luck.”

This year as well, the English subject paper has recorded the highest number of students with a 100 percentile score with 5,685 students. This is followed by Biology with 4,850 students scoring 100 percentile and Economics/Business Economics with 2,836 students.

The results have been declared for more than 14 lakh applicants this year. The examination was conducted between May 21, 2023 to June 23, 2023 for admissions into over 200 central, state and private universities across India.

Now, a merit list will be prepared by all participating universities or organisations. Universities will then conduct their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET scores.

Candidates can follow these steps to check their scorecards:

1) Log in to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in

2) Go to CUET UG 2023 results link available on the home page

3) Enter the required login details and click on submit

4) Your result will be displayed. Keep a copy for future reference