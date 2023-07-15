The Government of Odisha has initiated coding and Information Technology (IT) curriculum for government and government-aided high school students via schools clubs called, Koushali, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Starting July 13, Thursday, a training programme for master trainers was held and this is going to be a three day-long affair. This programme is being held at three high schools in Bhubaneswar. Here are the names of the three schools:

1) Unit 8 Government Boys High School

2) Unit 8 Government Girls High School

3) Syed Mumtaz Alli High School

In the first phase of the programme, as many as 89 teachers who teach Science have come forward to participate. The programme itself is being conducted by experts from Mo School partner organisations.

Apart from this, in all secondary schools of Odisha, an aspirational curriculum is being launched. Kridangana, Koushali, Sahitya Srujani and Jigyansa — at least these four school clubs will be a part of this curriculum, stated The New Indian Express report.

To ensure that these programmes are managed successfully, master trainers are being trained at the state level. Training for Kridangana, the sports club, was concluded last week and now, the training of Koushali is underway.